Basketball Roundup: Le Roy falls to Avon, Amesbury scores 34 for Byron-Bergen

Le Roy lost to Avon on Tuesday night in girls basketball, 56-38.

Bryn Luckey scored 16 points for the Knights. Jill Curtis scored seven and Amara Condidorio scored six.

Byron-Bergen beat East Rochester 71-59 behind Julianna Amesbury's 34 points. Miriam Tardy scored 18. Kelsey Fuller scored eight.

Elba beat Akron 48-34. Brynn Walczak scored 19 points. Leah Bezon scored eight and Taylor Augello, seven.

In boys basketball:

Bergen beat Barker 81-46

Oakfield beat Attica, 58-49

Pembroke beat Pavilion 59-56

Photos by Tim McArdle.