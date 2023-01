Basketball Roundup: Notre Dame beats Williamson, Batavia beats Odyessy

Notre Dame improved to 11-1 on the season in Girls Basketball on Saturday with a 58-24 win over Williamson.

Amelia McCulley scored 26 points and had eight rebounds and six steals.

Emma Sisson scored 11 points. Sisson had six assists. Avelin Tomidy scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds. She had four steals.

Also, in Girls Basketball on Friday:

Avon beat Le Roy, 43-39. Lindsey Steffenilla scored 14 points and had eight rebounds. Corina Dunn scored 13 points.

Pavilion beat Keshequa, 59-49. Karlee Zinkievich scored 24 points and had five assists. Lauren Kingsley scored 21 points and had 14 rebounds. Kyle Conway scored 12 points.

Also, in Boys Basketball on Friday

Batavia beat Odyessy, 69-44 to improve to 10-2. Carter McFollins scored 25 points. Sawyer Siverling scored 11 points. Mikey McKenzie scored 10 points. Estavon Lovett scored eight points. (Batavia also played a game on Saturday and those results are not yet available).

Perry beat Alexander 40-45.

Oakfield-Alabama beat Byron-Bergen, 67-63.

Elba beat Holley, 74-45.

Notre Dame beat Attica, 81-65

UPDATE: Batavia beat East Aurora on Saturday, 53-53. Carter McFollins and Rasheed Christie each scored 12 points. Sawyer Siverling scored 10 and Mikey McKenzie scored nine.