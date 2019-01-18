January 18, 2019 - 8:50am
Batavia art student opens show at GO ART!
posted by Howard B. Owens in GO ART!, Batavia HS, batavia, news, art.
Dom Grazioplene became the latest Batavia High School Art student with a solo exhibit at GO ART! this week with a well-attended opening reception last night at Seymore Place. In the video, Grazioplene talks about his approach to art.
Also hosting an opening reception Thursday was Don Fryling, a Redfield Parkway resident, and fine art photographer.
Dom Grazioplene
Don Fryling
