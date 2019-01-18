Local Matters

January 18, 2019 - 8:50am

Batavia art student opens show at GO ART!

posted by Howard B. Owens in GO ART!, Batavia HS, batavia, news, art.

Dom Grazioplene became the latest Batavia High School Art student with a solo exhibit at GO ART! this week with a well-attended opening reception last night at Seymore Place. In the video, Grazioplene talks about his approach to art.

Also hosting an opening reception Thursday was Don Fryling, a Redfield Parkway resident, and fine art photographer.

domartjan172018b.jpg

Dom Grazioplene

frylingphotos2019-3.jpg

Don Fryling

frylingphotos2019-2.jpg

frylingphotos2019.jpg

Upcoming

more

