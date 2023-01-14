Batavia Boys improve to 8-2 with 88-39 win vs.Greece Olympia

Five of Batavia's players hit double-digits in scoring as the Blue Devils beat Greece Olympia 88-39 on Friday.

Carter McFollins scored 16 points, Carter Mullen 14, Sawyer Siverling 13, Ja'vin McFollins 12, and Aiden Bellavia 11. Adding on, Rashaad Christie scored eight points and Mike McKenzie scored six.

Batavia improves to 8-2 on the season.

Also, in Boys Basketball on Friday:

In Girls Basketball:

Elba beat Kendall, 47-12. Sydney Reilly scored 17 points and had 12 rebounds. Haille Scouten scored five points and had 15 rebounds, Kennedy Augello scored nine points and had four assists.

Notre Dame beat Alexander, 48-28. Amelia McCulley scored 26 points.

Byron-Bergen beat Attica, 52-25

Oakfield-Alabama beat Lyndonville, 49-40

Arcadia beat Batavia 44-34

Geneseo beat Le Roy, 50-37

Wheatland beat Pembroke, 38-36

Blue Devils' next game is away at Livonia High School Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ognibene