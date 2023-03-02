Batavia Boys paced themselves and secured finals appearance with 66-62 win

Four Blue Devils scored in double digits as Batavia beat Bishop Kearney 66-62 in the Class B1 Section V semifinal.

Scoring:

Mikey McKenzie, 16 points

Ja'vin McFollins, 15 points

Rashawd Christie, 14 points

Carter McFollins, 12 points

The #1 seed in Class B1, the Blue Devils play at Blue Cross Arena at 9 a.m. against #2 Newark for the B1 title.

Photos by Steve Ognibene