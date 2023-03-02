Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 2, 2023 - 3:49pm

Batavia Boys paced themselves and secured finals appearance with 66-62 win

posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, basketball, Batavia HS.

a76y8456.jpg

Four Blue Devils scored in double digits as Batavia beat Bishop Kearney 66-62 in the Class B1 Section V semifinal.

Scoring: 

  • Mikey McKenzie, 16 points
  • Ja'vin McFollins, 15 points
  • Rashawd Christie, 14 points
  • Carter McFollins, 12 points

The #1 seed in Class B1, the Blue Devils play at Blue Cross Arena at 9 a.m. against #2 Newark for the B1 title.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

a76y8387.jpg

a76y8449.jpg

a76y8454.jpg

a76y8459.jpg

a76y8466.jpg

a76y8501.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break