March 2, 2023 - 3:49pm
Batavia Boys paced themselves and secured finals appearance with 66-62 win
posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, basketball, Batavia HS.
Four Blue Devils scored in double digits as Batavia beat Bishop Kearney 66-62 in the Class B1 Section V semifinal.
Scoring:
- Mikey McKenzie, 16 points
- Ja'vin McFollins, 15 points
- Rashawd Christie, 14 points
- Carter McFollins, 12 points
The #1 seed in Class B1, the Blue Devils play at Blue Cross Arena at 9 a.m. against #2 Newark for the B1 title.
Photos by Steve Ognibene
