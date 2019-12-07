Local Matters

December 7, 2019 - 11:02am

Batavia comes up short in closing seconds of home opener to HFL 59-57

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, basketball, sports, batavia.

Batavia couldn't quite close the gap at the end Friday night in their home opener against Honeoye Falls-Lima, falling 59-57.

Zach Bilebarto had a big game for the Blue Devils, scoring 25 points while hitting seven three-point shots. Caden White hit three three-pointers and finished with 13 points. Camden White scored 10 points and had eight rebounds.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.

Upcoming

