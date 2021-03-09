Batavia Downs announces 2021 concert season

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced the lineup for their fourth Rockin’ the Downs concert series, which will take place outside on the racetrack, with eight Friday dates, starting in June and running into August.

Kicking off the series on Friday, June 25th is former Journey frontman Steve Augeri. Steve returns after playing one of the most enjoyable concerts from 2019’s series. The lead vocalist for the rock group from 1998-2006, Steve headlined an eight-year tenure that included three albums, and will perform hits such as Don’t Stop Believin’, Separate Ways, Wheel in the Sky, Faithfully, and Anyway you Want it.

Next up, on Friday, July 2nd, Batavia Downs welcomes Southern Rock legends Molly Hatchet. Originating in Jacksonville in 1978, the band has gone on to release 14 studio albums. They’ll be performing hits such as Flirtin’ with Disaster, Dreams I’ll Never See and Whiskey Man among others.

Friday, July 9th will see Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, perform at the Downs. As a renowned former lead guitarist of The Eagles, one of the most popular and influential rock groups of our time, Don has helped write and perform many iconic classics. His 2008 memoir was a New York Times bestseller. Don will perform solo and Eagles’ hits during his set including Heavy Metal (Takin’ a Ride), Hotel California, Life in the Fast Lane, the Long Run and Tequila Sunrise.

Performing on Friday, July 16th is Tommy James and the Shondells. Hailing from Niles, Michigan, Tommy rose to stardom after his songHanky Panky went to #1 in Pittsburgh. Other hits in his catalog include I Think We’re Alone Now, Mony Mony, Crimson and Clover, Sweet Cherry Wine and Crystal Blue Persuasion.

Rocking the stage on Friday, July 23rd is Heavy Metal Rockers Skid Row. After forming in New Jersey in 1986, the band has performed all over the world with hard guitars and a unique songwriting style. They’ll be performing their hits; In a Darkened Room, We Are the Damned, Youth Gone Wild, 18 and Life, and many more.

Legendary Rock Band The Sweet performs on Friday, July 30th. Hailing from London, the band has sold over 35 million albums worldwide since forming in 1968. Original The Sweet member Andy Scott handles lead vocals on such hits as Little Willy, Ballroom Blitz, Fox On The Run and Love Is Like Oxygen.

America’s top Pink Floyd Show, The Machine hits the stage on Friday, August 6th. Over 30 years they have extended the legacy of Pink Floyd while creating another legacy all their own. Over the years, The Machine has touched the hearts and souls of many with its stellar musicianship, dramatic lighting, and video performances.

Closing out the series on Friday, August 13th is rock band Queensrÿche. With over 30 million albums sold worldwide, Queensrÿche continues to tour the globe to sold-out audiences. The band has earned multiple Grammy Award nominations and won the MTV “viewer’s choice” award for the #1 chart-topping hit Silent Lucidity. Even with eleven gold and platinum plaques and several Top 10 hard rock anthems under their belt, Queensrÿche consistently delivers high-octane live shows combining the hungry fire of a new band with the tempered experience of master showmen.

Tickets for all eight concerts will be available at www.BataviaConcerts.com beginning sometime in late March or April. Tickets will also be available for purchase at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel at the “Lucky Treasures” Gift Shop located in the lobby.

“Preliminarily we’ll be looking to have a “POD” setup, which has been utilized in many other locations. It allows patrons to be with those in their circle and socially distanced from other concert goers, “said Henry Wojtaszek, President & CEO of Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “If restrictions are lifted, then we will adapt as necessary with our concert setup. Tickets will go on sale once we have more guidance from the state about how we can safely conduct these events.”

Debuting this year will be a chair rental option. There will be 500 chairs available for rental for $5 each. All net proceeds for chair rental will benefit Make-A-Wish Western New York. Volunteers from Make-A-Wish will also be distributing foam drink holders in return for a donation.

“We are eager to welcome music lovers back to the facility,” said Ryan Hasenauer, Director of Marketing for Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “We’re looking forward to bringing musical icons back to Batavia Downs for all to enjoy. After not having shows last summer, we’re excited to finally launch our partnership with Make-A-Wish Western New York to help raise funds to help them transform lives.”

Other concerts will also be announced outside of the Fridays mentioned above. Ticket prices will vary based on concert and capacity. Each concert ticket is also redeemable once at Player’s Club in the three days following the concert for $10 Free Play to be used on one of Batavia Downs Gaming’s 800+ gaming machines. Concerts are held rain or shine. Additional information may be found at www.BataviaDownsGaming.com.