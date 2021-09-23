Batavia Downs presents $2K to Alzheimer’s Association

Press release:

Western Region Off-Track Betting (WROTB) President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek was joined by Batavia Downs employees to present the Alzheimer’s Association with a $2,000 check to support Western New York patients and their families.

“We could not be prouder of the team at Batavia Downs. As we’ve made our way through the pandemic, we understand now more than ever the need to support our neighbors any way we can,” Wojtaszek said. “We look forward to working with the Alzheimer’s Association and supporting their amazing work for years to come.”

Funds were collected earlier this summer at Batavia Downs' “Rockin the Downs” concert series. Local food vendors donated a portion of their sales on Batavia Downs grounds back to support the regional charitable causes.

Lynn Westcott, Director of Corporate Relations for the Alzheimer’s Association said, “We are very grateful for this partnership and donation. Batavia Downs recognizes the challenges so many people face because of this disease, and they have stepped up to ensure that free, crucial care and support services are available to residents of Genesee County who are living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementia, and their care partners. Through consultations, education classes, a 24/7 Helpline (1-800-272-3900), early-stage programs, and support groups, the Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter strives to make a difficult time a little easier to manage.”

State Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, who is on the State’s Committee on Aging, added; “Alzheimer’s disease is a terrible disease that effects nearly two-thirds of all dementia cases and countless families. The Alzheimer’s Association is the leader in global Alzheimer’s support and research. I share in their vision to have a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia, but without proper funding, that vision cannot come to fruition. Thank you to Western Region OTB for their generous donation to the Alzheimer’s Association for their continued research.”

Batavia Downs and Western Region Off-Track Betting (WROTB) runs a year-round fundraising program to support local charities. In 2021 alone, WROTB has distributed more than $50,000 in various forms, including stay and play certificates, cash sponsorships, merchandise, and tickets.

Batavia Downs also partnered with Genesee County to host a vaccination drive earlier this year where they raffled off a signed Thurman Thomas Bills Jersey, passes to the concerts, and coupons to any of the restaurants at Batavia Downs.

“We’ve always looked for creative approaches to partnerships with charities and worthy causes,” Wojtaszek said. “We encourage anyone who thinks we might be able to play a positive role in helping achieve their mission to reach out to our team to see how we can help.”