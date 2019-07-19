Batavia drops contest to Auburn 5-4

Muckdogs shortstop Dalvy Rosario goes deep in the hole to throw out a runner by half a step on Thursday. Rosario went 3-for-5 with a RBI double.

Submitted photo and press release:

Trailing 5-2 in the ninth, J.D. Orr led off with a walk, Dalvy Rosario hit a RBI double then Troy Johnston singled in Rosario. However, Pearson McMahan came in and struck out all three batters he faced for his third save of the season.

Both teams combined to leave a staggering 46 runners on base, 25 for Auburn, 21 for Batavia.

Batavia (19-13) remains in first place in the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division and will play at Auburn tonight (July 19) at 7:05 p.m. before returning to Dwyer Saturday.

Rosario finished 3-for-5 with a run while Johnston, Jack Strunc and Dustin Skelton each had two hits. Nic Ready added a RBI double.

On the mound, Bryan Hoeing, a 2019 seventh round draft pick out of Louisville tossed three scoreless innings with a strikeout. His ERA remains 0.00 on the season. Edison Suriel had another strong outing with four strikeouts in two scoreless innings without allowing a hit.

The Muckdogs are at home on Saturday with fireworks at the ball park following the 7:05 p.m. game with Mahoning Valley. The theme is Beach Boys music for the fireworks, which was sponsored by Farm Credit East.

On Sunday, the Muckdogs play at 5:05 p.m. as kids can run the bases, there will be an autograph alley and it is Muckpups funday, a kids club day.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.