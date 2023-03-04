Local Matters

March 4, 2023 - 4:30pm

Batavia falls short late in fourth quarter to Newark 60-55 in championship game

posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, Batavia HS, basketball, batavia.

batch_a76y8765.jpg

A balanced offensive attack and strong defense all season wasn't quite enough on Saturday for the Batavia Blue Devils to overcome Newark for the Class B1 title at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

The Blue Devils lost 60-55.

Carter McFollins scored 16 points for Batavia. Carter Mullen scored 11, while Mikey McKenzie scored nine and Rashawd Christie scored eight.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

batch_a76y8759.jpg

batch_a76y8527.jpg

batch_a76y8705.jpg

batch_a76y8562.jpg

batch_a76y8726.jpg

batch_a76y8710.jpg

batch_a76y8811.jpg

batch_a76y8820.jpg

 

 

