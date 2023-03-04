Batavia falls short late in fourth quarter to Newark 60-55 in championship game

A balanced offensive attack and strong defense all season wasn't quite enough on Saturday for the Batavia Blue Devils to overcome Newark for the Class B1 title at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

The Blue Devils lost 60-55.

Carter McFollins scored 16 points for Batavia. Carter Mullen scored 11, while Mikey McKenzie scored nine and Rashawd Christie scored eight.

Photos by Steve Ognibene