Batavia High student wins music scholarship
Lydia Geiger is the second winner of a 2020 John Mikulski Scholarship announced by the Genesee Wyoming Music Educators Association.
Geiger is a senior at Batavia High School. Her primary interest is flute.
Press release:
When asked what her greatest HS memory was Lydia responded:
College visits and auditions, masterclasses, lessons, and playing in orchestras.
Lydia's goal is to become a music educator and performer.
When asked what her favorite performance venue she had performed at she responded:
The Musical Arts Center at The Jacobs School of Music in 2018 with the Indiana University Summer Music Clinic Orchestra. We performed Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5.
Lydia's main influences are her music teachers.
Lydia is undecided as to where she will be attending school for Music however she has these amazing colleges to choose from:
Schulich School of Music at McGill University, Ithaca College, Baldwin Wallace Conservatory, or SUNY Potsdam.
Lydia is very excited to be performing at the Wiener Musikverein in Vienna, Austria with the Honors Performance Series in 2021.