Batavia Kiwanis, Batavia's Original team up to bring back Halloween parade

Press release:

Batavia’s Original Pizzeria and the Kiwanis Club of Batavia are thrilled to announce they have partnered together to bring back the Kid’s Halloween Parade. The parade is going to be held on Sunday, October 28th, starting at 1pm. The lineup will begin in front of Dan’s Tire & Auto, kids should arrive a little early to get their place in line. The parade route will end at Batavia’s Original parking lot where there will be a variety of games and snacks for kids, live music, and prizes given for the best costumes. The Kiwanis Club and Batavia’s Original are thrilled to bring back this free family friendly event to the community! The event is going to take place rain or shine so please dress appropriately. Call 343-3303 for additional details or questions.

Parade Route:

Starting in front of Dan’s Tire & Auto the kids will go straight until they reach Washington Ave, where they will take a right. The parade route will follow along Washington Ave and then take a left onto Ross St and a quick right onto East Ave. From East Ave the kids will take a right onto Vine St, then a left onto Chase Pk, followed by a right onto Elm St. The route crosses Main St and takes a left into the Batavia’s Original parking lot.