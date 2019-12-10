Local Matters

December 10, 2019 - 2:58pm

Batavia, Le Roy, Notre Dame, Pembroke ready to compete for Rotary championship

posted by Howard B. Owens in rotary tournament, sports, basketball.

The Rotary Club Tournament returns to GCC on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 with Batavia, Le Roy, Notre Dame, and Pembroke competing for the crown.

Game times are at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., each night.

Photo: Kiaya Condidorio, Le Roy, MacKenzie Reigle, Batavia, Montana Reidman, Notre Dame, McKenna Johnson, Pembroke.

Submitted photo and information.

