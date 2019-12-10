Batavia, Le Roy, Notre Dame, Pembroke ready to compete for Rotary championship

The Rotary Club Tournament returns to GCC on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 with Batavia, Le Roy, Notre Dame, and Pembroke competing for the crown.

Game times are at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., each night.

Photo: Kiaya Condidorio, Le Roy, MacKenzie Reigle, Batavia, Montana Reidman, Notre Dame, McKenna Johnson, Pembroke.

Submitted photo and information.