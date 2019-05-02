Batavia man admits to assault on Ellicott Street

Rashawn Gosier

A 40-year-old Batavia resident who was originally accused of attempted murder for stabbing somebody at a home on Ellicott Street accepted a plea agreement today that will likely mean a five-year prison term.

Rashawn L. Gosier, formerly of Shady Lane, attempted to assault, 2nd, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 5th.

Gosier was arrested in December after an incident at 337 Ellicott St. that led to a brief manhunt before Gosier was apprehended crawling out of the basement of that residence.

One person was transported to an area hospital that night but was apparently not seriously injured.

At the time of his arrest, Gosier was found in possession of 500 milligrams or more of cocaine.

Gosier is being held without bail pending his sentencing at 10:30 a.m., May 29.

Photo: File photo of Gosier's arrest.