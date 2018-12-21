Ellicott Street stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder

Rashawn Gosier

A man was taken into custody Monday night after a report of a fight and a stabbing at 337 Ellicott St., Batavia, has been charged with attempted murder.

Rashawn L. Gosier, 40, Shady Lane, Batavia, was also charged with assault in the first degree.

The arrest of Gosier comes after police were able to interview the victim, who was treated and released from a hospital in the region.

Police said the victim was "stabbed by a stabbing instrument." Public Information Officer Marc Lawrence confirmed investigators do not know at this time what type of sharp instrument was involved. The weapon has not been recovered.

After the report of the stabbing at 11:45 p.m. Monday, a man reportedly wearing a blue jacket was seen by an officer running from the scene.

Though the man ran from the scene, police believe he circled back and tried to hide in the basement of the house on Ellicott Street.

Some 15 or 20 minutes later, a man matching the description of the suspect, and later identified as Gosier, was taken into custody after crawling out of the basement window.

According to Lawrence, Gosier and the victim knew each other through a mutual acquaintance.

On his Facebook page, Gosier says he's originally from New Jersey. He was arrested earlier this year on a charge of petit larceny for allegedly stealing merchandise from Tops. He doesn't appear to have a prior felony record.

Lawrence said no further information is being released at this time because this is an ongoing investigation.

People with information that may assist in the investigation are asked to call Det. Matt Wojtaszczyk at (585) 345-6350 or the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

