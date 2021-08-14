August 14, 2021 - 9:05am
Batavia man dies following crash in Lockport on Thursday
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said this morning that John Kindig, 63, of Batavia, has succumbed to injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle accident at 11:47 p.m. on Chestnut Ridge Road in Lockport.
Kindig's car struck at the residence with three people inside the home. None of the residents were injured but a deputy did need to extricate one person from a bedroom.
