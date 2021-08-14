Batavia man dies following crash in Lockport on Thursday

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said this morning that John Kindig, 63, of Batavia, has succumbed to injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle accident at 11:47 p.m. on Chestnut Ridge Road in Lockport.

Kindig's car struck at the residence with three people inside the home. None of the residents were injured but a deputy did need to extricate one person from a bedroom.

Previously: Batavia man seriously injured in accident in Lockport