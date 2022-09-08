Batavia man who worked as teacher in WNY admits to federal child pornography charges

Derek Hagen

A 29-year-old man from Batavia entered a guilty plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Rochester to the production of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

Derek Hagen faces at least 15 years in federal prison and could face up to a $250,000 fine.

Hagen worked in several WNY teaching, substitute teaching, and child-care positions in the Western District of New York, including at the Brockport Childhood Development Center, the Batavia City School District, the Pembroke Central School District, and most recently with the Dansville Central School District.

Between May and July 19, 2018, Hagen was employed as an assistant teacher at the Brockport Childhood Development Center in the infant, toddler, and preschool classrooms, according to federal prosecutors.

During this time, he produced and possessed sexually explicit images of children entrusted to his care.

The children ranged in age from six months to five years.

Hagen produced these images while changing diapers and assisting children who were learning to use the bathroom.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Rossi, who prosecuted the case, said in a release that between January 2018 and July 21, 2021, Hagen engaged in a pattern of prohibited sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 4 and 8. Hagen, he said, photographed and videoed himself subjecting the child to sexual contact. Hagen then distributed the images of the child to other individuals over the internet.

Hagen also possessed approximately 50,000 images and videos of child pornography that he received from others via the internet.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, Homeland Security, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

There has been no information released indicating that Hagen exploited children in Batavia.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.