Batavia Middle School celebrates its Honor Society members at Van Detta Stadium

Students at Batavia Middle School who have been accepted in to the Honor Society were celebrated in a ceremony at Van Detta Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

From Ashley John Grillo, principal, Batavia Middle School: Seventh grade 2021 Batavia Middle School Honor Society inductees Brandon Currier, Cole Davis, Payton Dickinson, Elijah Fancher, Emma Godfrey, Gianna Grillo, Landon Hamilton, Kyleigh Kabel, Kailyn Lee, Harold Mellander, Sydney Parker, Gretchen Redder, Ella Shamp, Helaina Staley, Drew Stevens, Gianna Strollo, Isaac Varland Seventh grade students who were inducted virtually last year as seventh graders Ava Anderson, Cameron Baiocco, Kylee Brennan, Brooke Callahan, Lila Callan, Jeremiah Childs, Allison Debo, Maddison Dennis, Kahler Evans, Roan Finn, Will Fulton, Grant Gahagan, Samuel Grillo, Faith Guiste, Ava Higgins, Jakob Hutchins, Jameson Motyka, Mia Pellegrino, Jake Phillips, Kayla Richenburg, Campbell Riley, Bridget Taggert, Trevor Tryon, Alyssa Turner, Madilyn Underhill, Ava Wierda, Allyson Wormley, Kelsey Kirkwood Eighth grade 2021 Batavia Middle School Honor Society inductees Madeline Bellamy, Aubrey Bisher, Bronx Buccholz, Yannis Ciornei, Isabella DeVay, Nicole Doeringer, Lillian Emerson, Emerson Fitch, Brady Mazur, Alexandra Morrill, Jayla Odom, Samuel Pies, Lylianalynn Santos-Baez, Andrew Smith, Gavynn Trippany, Payton Vickery