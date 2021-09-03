Local Matters

September 3, 2021 - 9:25am

Batavia pastor, still active in church, celebrates 90th birthday

posted by Howard B. Owens in Faith Community Chapel, batavia, news, religion.

89371540da4c4c26b159590127dc68a5.jpg

Rev. Eugene DeMay, founder and now semi-retired pastor of Faith Community Chapel on Rose Road, Batavia, turns 90 tomorrow.  His family gathered at T.F. Brown's this past Sunday for a surprise birthday party.

His son-in-law, who supplied the info and photos, Craig Wilkins, said DeMay is still active in the church and continues to preach on occasion.  He will be with his congregation at 11 a.m., Sunday, when Wilkins plays a concert at Labor Daze in Oakfield.

Top photo: From left to right Sandra Jo DeMay Wilkins,  Kathy Hameister, Sheila DeMay Groh, Rena Sanderson DeMay (wife), Gene DeMay, Sharon Price, Susan DeMay Wheeler.

dad_demay_90th_bd_tf_browns_c_2021_craig_wilkins_images_p1160710.jpg

dad_demay_90th_bd_tf_browns_c_2021_craig_wilkins_images_p1160602_copy.jpg

