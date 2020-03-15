Batavia PD begins social distancing protocol

Press release:

In an effort to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) the following precautions will be implemented at the City of Batavia Police Department, effective immediately:

Police Headquarters located at 10 W. Main St. will remain locked at all times. Anyone responding to the police station can utilize the phone in the vestibule, which will contact our dispatch center at all times.

If you are in need of a copy of a report please contact our Records Clerk at 585-345-6303 before responding to the Station, you will be given directions on how to proceed with your request at that time.

If you need to report a crime that has already occurred or simply want to speak with an officer, we ask that you contact our dispatch center at 585-345-6350. The dispatchers will obtain your information and an officer will be in contact with you as soon as possible.

If you have an emergency call 9-1-1 immediately and officers will be dispatched to you.

We ask that if you can do so to please meet the officers outside and speak with them rather than the officers coming into your home.

Officers will be practicing “social distancing” techniques as advised by the County’s Health Department.

These measures are to ensure that we can adequately respond to emergencies and to help safeguard both the public and the police officers from accidental exposure to the virus. Please see the Genesee County Public Health Department website for additional information about the COVID-19 virus.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through these difficult days together. Rest assured the City of Batavia; the Police Department and its employees are ready to aid in any way possible to ensure that our community remains safe at all times.