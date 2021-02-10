Batavia PD issues annual report detailing crime stats and goals for coming year

Chief Shawn Heubusch has issued Batavia PD's first annual report in a number of years -- hard to say how many -- and it includes statistics on crime in Batavia and a vision for the future.

"(An annual report has) been on my agenda since 2013," Heubusch said. "I haven’t had the time or staff to do it." ("Still don’t have the time or staff, but I did it anyway!")

The department responded to 20,662 calls for service in 2020. Officers processed 423 criminal arrests. They also conducted 2,772 traffic stops and issued 1,190 citations. There were 417 traffic accidents reported, including 64 personal injury accidents and one fatality.

Among the calls for service were 480 domestic complaints. There were 248 victims in Batavia of domestic violence, up from 237 in 2019 and 209 in 2018.

Officers also responded to 277 alarm calls and 343 9-1-1 hang-up calls.

The highest number of criminal complaints were for simple assault at 291. There were 287 larceny complaints. There were 139 complaints for criminal mischief (property damage).

A total of 32 drivers were stopped for operating under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.

In violent crime, 39 aggravated assaults were reported, 13 rapes, and 12 robberies.

There were no murders in Batavia in 2020.

There were 45 burglaries and 14 vehicle thefts reported.

Twenty-seven people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

A highlight of the year was initiating the return of a K-9 patrol to the city with Officer Steve Quider beginning handler duties.

The department also participated in a police reform and reinvention program mandated by an executive order that led to seven meetings with community members for a review of police produces and community relations.

Strategic priorities for the department include a new police facility, the department becoming a NY State accredited agency, implementing the city's deer management plan, and reviewing the comprehensive emergency management plan in conjunction with City Fire.

Goals for the year include updating field training, initiating a new traffic safety program with an emphasis on pedestrian and bike safety, and enhancing community engagement.

To read the full report, click here (pdf).