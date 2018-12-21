Local Matters

December 21, 2018 - 4:55pm

Batavia PD members make annual donation to Genesee Cancer Assistance

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news, Batavia PD.

movembercheck2018.jpg

This morning, members of the Batavia Police Department presented a check for $1,930 to Genesee Cancer Assistance, funds raised as a result of their ability and willingness to grow facial hair during Movember.

Officers paid $50 for a goatee, $25 for a mustache and $100 for a full beard.

Chief Shawn Heaubusch gave members of the department permission to continue the facial hair fundraising in December, with money raised going to a local family with medical needs. Donations to that cause are being accepted at the police station until Jan. 11.

Officers will need to become clean shaven again Jan. 1, unless their efforts to lobby Heabusch for an extension is successful.

Photo: Sgt. Matt Lutey, Det. Sgt. Kevin Czora, Sue Underwood and Teresa Potzebowski, both with Genesee Cancer Assistance, Officer Frank Klimjack, and parking enforcement and animal control officer James Sheflin.

