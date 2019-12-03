Batavia PD patrol car struck while responding to call this morning

Press release:

This morning at approximately 6:45 City of Batavia Police officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary alarm at a business in the Eastown Plaza. Two officers, in separate marked patrol cars, responded to the alarm and were traveling eastbound on East Main Street.

As the patrol car in the lead approached the intersection of East Main and Liberty Street, it entered the intersection with lights and sirens activated and had a steady green light. A vehicle traveling north on Liberty Street failed to stop for a steady red light and entered the intersection.

The officer attempted to avoid the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

The northbound vehicle struck the patrol car causing it to travel across the westbound lane and over the curb, striking a tree and coming to rest on the parkway and sidewalk area. The other vehicle then struck another uninvolved vehicle.

The officer operating the marked patrol car was taken to UMMC’s Emergency Room to be evaluated and was released with a minor injury. There were no other injuries reported as a result of the collision.

The accident is currently under investigation and we will advise of any charges.