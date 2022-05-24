Batavia PD places flags at graves of former officers recognizing service and sacrifice

Police officers unselfishly protect the community, Batavia Det. Matthew J. Wojtaszczyk said Monday at St. Joseph's Cemetery during a ceremony to honor those who worked the streets of the city and were eventually laid to rest.

"I want to sincerely thank everyone who had a hand in this process of locating and honoring former members of the city of Batavia Police Department," said Wojtaszczyk, who is president of the Batavia Police Benevolent Association. "They dedicated their lives to a career of service for our community. From the inception of our police department in 1915 to today, the world of policing has certainly changed. But a constant throughout time has been the continued sacrifice of our men and women in blue. The officers we honor today face the daily risks of being police officers. They knew that when they put on their uniform, they would selflessly protect our community and our citizens, and that often meant placing themselves in dangerous situations."

The ceremony's purpose, said Chief Shawn Heubusch, was to honor those who gave a good portion of their lives to protect Batavia's people and property.

"Members we're recognizing today spent a significant amount of time as members of the department," Heubusch said. "Generally, they all retired from the department with at least 20 years of service to our community, many in excess of that. There are approximately 50 deceased officers buried in four cemeteries across Genesee County, including 34 here at St. Joe's and in Elmwood Cemetery."

Flag holders and Batavia PD flags, donated by H.E. Turner Funeral Home, were placed at the gravesite of each of these officers.

"It took an extraordinary effort and commitment to research the names of our deceased brethren in their final resting places," Heubusch said. "I want to recognize the two individuals who rightly deserve our gratitude and thanks. That's Rich Schauf and Steve Robinson."

Steve Johnson, of H.E. Turner, said the funeral home stepped in to assist with the donation because of the company's history, going back to 1910, of supporting local law enforcement.

"We're honored to be here to be a part of today's event, and are committed to ensuring that no Batavia police officer's final resting place goes without recognition," Johnson said. "To that end, I'd also like to announce that we have extended this offer to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and both the Le Roy and Corfu police departments, to provide resources and funding for similar memorials at their officers' graves."

At the gravesite of Anthony Horsch, Batavia's first chief of police, his great-great-grandson David Pixley noted that seeing the gravesite flags was meaningful to his family because so many of its members, in various parts of the nation, have or do serve in law enforcement.

Wojtaszczyk said local officers were grateful for the recognition because they give up a lot to serve their community.

"There are many things a police officer knows when they sign up for this career," Wojtaszczyk said. "Police officers know they will work difficult hours. Police officers know they will miss birthday parties, family events and holidays. Police Officers know that at a moment's notice they will run toward danger without hesitation. Police officers know that we'll see people who are at their worst and perhaps lowest points. And finally, police officers know that we'll be expected to make split-second decisions that will be scrutinized and critiqued afterward. In spite of this, they all choose a life of service and sacrifice."

Table: Former Batavia PD officers whose gravesites are located locally. Heubusch invited family members of former police officers were weren't included this year to contact the department to correct the unintentional oversight.

Name Date of Birth Date of Death Years of Service James J. Aquino 1920 2003 1950 – 1974 Gasper S. Baudanza 1906 1983 1931 – 1969 Robert G. Casper Sr. 1929 2008 1957-1977 Robert L. DeFreze 1927 2010 1959-1980 Albert G. DelBridge 1897 1960 1915-1952 Larry J. Falkowski 1921 2009 1942-1975 John J. Gravante 1934 2021 1959-1979 Anthony J. Horcsh 1854 1919 1890-1916 William C. Krantz 1901 1971 1933-1946 Frank A. Lachnicht 1937 2008 1966-1996 Andrew J. McCulley 1854 1931 1886-1931 Anthony J. Monteleone 1927 1984 1956-1977 Peter N. Nichols 1929 1980 1952-1978 Richard F. Pastecki 1928 1994 1957-1979 Frank S. Rodon 1911 1993 1936-1966 Bernard J. Ronan 1933 2015 1963-1985 Frank J. Rugala 1924 1990 1952-1974 Edward J. Santora N/A 2007 1948-1969 Milford J. Smith 1904 1961 1923-1961

Grandview Cemetery:

Robert R. Currier 1930 2012 1964-1984 Earl F. Davis 1923 2001 1947-1981 Robert S. Dombrowski 1939 2016 1962-1993 Matty W. Hamera 1927 2002 1957-1976 Arthur J. Luplow 1881 1962 1915-1941 George K. McCurdy 1907 1977 1936-1971 Salvatore I. Sanfratello 1915 2001 1950-1972 Lloyd “Bud” G. Silvernail 1959 2013 1987-1993 Herbert Snyder 1887 1966 1915-1944 Richard F. Vanderwalker 1931 1996 1962-1987

Elmwood Cemetery:

William J. Lewis 1944 2019 1966-1987 Carl Salway 1890 1945 1921-1944 Charles Lewis Snell 1907 1979 1942-1971

Top photo: At the gravesite of Anthony Horsch, the first police chief of Batavia PD, he is saluted by his great-great-grandson David Pixley

Photos by Howard Owens

Chief Shawn Heubusch

Steve Robinson

Steve Johnson

Eugene Jankowski

Matthew J. Wojtaszczyk