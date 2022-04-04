Batavia PD releases annual report for 2021

It was a busy year for the Batavia Police Department, with officers answering 20,341 calls for service in 2021, according to an annual report released by the deparment.

Those calls included:

1,115 domestic calls

658 mental health calls

805 reported thefts

868 disturbances

Officers also:

Handled 185 fraud complaints

Conducted 338 escorts

Responded to 311 alarm calls

Responded 408 times to 911 hang-up calls

Handled 492 animal complaints

Served 386 subpoenas

Conducted 187 sex offender registrations

Conducted 594 welfare checks

There was one murder investigation, 13 rape investigations, 11 robbery investigations, 49 aggravated assaults, 61 burglaries, 12 kidnappings, 41 DWI.

Officers made 501 arrests, of those, three were juveniles.

There were eight arrests for rape, 14 for aggravated assault, 21 for burglary, 52 for theft, 22 for drugs, 40 for DWI

Investigations included 651 motor vehicle accidents. Of those, 107 were injury accidents.

Patrols conducted 2,526 traffic stops and issued 1,490 traffic tickets.

They also handled 1,712 parking incidents and issued 612 parking tickets.