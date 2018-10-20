Local Matters

October 20, 2018 - 10:41am

Batavia Players host annual fundraising concert tonight at Harvester 56

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Players, news, arts, entertainment, batavia, Harvester 56 Theater.

bplayers832.jpg

Batavia Players hosts its annual fundraising concert at 7:30 tonight at Harvester 56 Theater.

The cast perfoms a variety of show tunes in their production of "Stories, Songs & Just a Touch of Sin."

Tickets are $20 at the door.

Photos submitted by Pat Burk.

bplayers829.jpg

Kaylee Dehlinger (Center) with Jocelyn Coburn and Kathryn Fitzpatrick singing "It Won't Be Long" from "Across The Universe."

bplayers827.jpg

Jacqueline Morrison, Tiffany Keicher, Kristin Gelia, and Alix Young singing "I'm A Woman" from "Smokey Joe's Cafe."

