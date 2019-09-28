Batavia rallies to beat Geneva 44-7

Video Sponsor

First the Blue Devils lost Josh Barber then they suffered a lopsided upset at Honeoye Falls-Lima the next week, but last night they bounced back for a convincing 44-7 win at home against Geneva.

"Last week, obviously, it was our first game without Josh Barber," said Head Coach Brennan Briggs. "You know it's kind of the shell shock a little bit. We didn't have that MIC linebacker-guard in there. And you know that's a tough toll for a high school kid to deal with. I think it was still we were a little bit shell shocked.

"They punched us to the mouth last Friday and we didn't respond but I think we found ourselves this week. We got some pieces in place, moved some guys up, and everybody played for the name on the front the jersey tonight and they were willing to sacrifice whatever it took to win for the name on the front of the jersey and I'm just proud of these guys."

Terez Smith was the offensive star of the night going for 276 yards on 22 carries. He scored three touchdowns. Cody Burns added two touchdowns on 16 carries for 126 yards.

Jesse Reinhart took over at quarterback, with Alex Rood moving to fullback, and was four of seven passing for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Rood caught three passes for 66 yards and a TD. He also had 29 yards on five carries.

On defense, Burns had seven tackles. Matt Beach and Cam White each had four tackles and Beach also forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery.

Near the end of the game, Kam Culver took over at running back and had four carries for 40 yards.

In other Friday night action:

Notre Dame beat Clyde-Savannah 34-12. Gabe Macdonald rushed for 231 yards on 16 carries and he scored twice. He had 25 reception yards and on defense had an interception and six tackles. Jed Reese carried the ball 20 times for 157 yards and two TDs. He had six tackles. Mark Sanders had an interception and a 25-yard kick return for a TD. Dakota Sica led ND with; 13 tackles; Mason Randall had eight tackles and a sack.

Alexander 24 beat York/Pavilion 0.

Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen won 47-0 over Mynderse/South Seneca. Bryce Yockel had 160 yards on 14 carries and scored on the ground three times. Joey Laursen was 11 of 23 passing and connected on two TD receptions. Adam O’Donoghue had a 66-yard pick-six.

Le Roy's game against Avon was moved to Saturday night.

In eight-man football, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba beat Frewsburg 66-14.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.

