Batavia’s fourth quarter deficit overcame Eastridge in final minutes to claim league title

The Batavia Blue Devils clinched the Monroe County Division IV title with a come-from-behind win over Eastridge on Friday night.

With three games left in the season, the Blue Devils are 7-0 in the division, and 13-4 overall, good enough for third place in Section V Class B1.

Batavia trailed for most of the first three quarters on Friday, before taking a brief two-point lead late in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils scored 12 points, including a pair of three-point buckets from Ja'vin McFollins, in the fourth quarter to claim a 60-55 win.

McFollins finished with 30 points on the night.

Sawyer Siverling and Carter McFollins scored eight points each.

"We struggled to score most of the game," Coach Buddy Brasky said after the game. "Eastridge took a 12-point lead with 3:50 left. It stayed that way until the 1:45 mark. Ja'vin came up big with two straight threes to cut it to six. We upped the pressure and caused three straight turnovers. Ja'vin iced the game with 6 straight free throws."

Batavia’s next game is next Wednesday at Greece Athena

In Boys Basketball on Friday:

Le Roy beats Letchworth 61-40

Attica beat Alexander, 52-49

Oakfield-Alabama beat Holly, 95-22

Byron-Bergen beat Elba, 72-29. Gianni Ferrara scored 20 points and had four assists, five rebounds and five steals. Braedyn Chambry scored 17 and had nine rebounds. David Brumstead scored 13 and had seven rebounds.

In Girls Basketball:

Eastridge beat Batavia, 56-32

Oakfield-Alabama beat Pembroke, 42-28. Caitlin Ryan scored 16 points and had six rebounds and five steals. Emma Ray scored eight. For Pembroke, Isabel Breeden scored 11. Karli Housenecht scored nine and had five rebounds. Onolee Easterbrook scored five and had six steals.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

Batavia's JV team also won its Monroe County Division IV title. Photo courtesy Coach Dave Pero.