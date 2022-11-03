Batavia Youth Basketball Camp begins Saturday

The annual Batavia Boys Youth Basketball Camp begins Saturday with slots available for groups of grades 1-2, 3-4, and 5-6.

The training sessions will be held at John Kennedy School in the gym (use the door by the bus circle).

The program will include instructions on the fundamentals of basketball, drills, contests, relays, and games will be played.

There is no cost.

Instructors this year are Batavia JV Coach Dave Pero and Batavia Modified Coach Greg Mruzcek.

Classes will be held Saturday and on Nov. 19, 26, Dec. 3, 10, and 17.

Class times:

Grades 1-2, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Grades 3-4, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.

Grades 5-6, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

For more information and to register, email [email protected]