December 30, 2019 - 11:40am

Batavia's Best Businesses Episode 4: Batavia Downs

posted by Howard B. Owens in advertisement, batavia's best businesses, video, Batavia Downs.

Today we're pleased to release Episode 4 of our series of Batavia's Best Businesses, featuring Batavia Downs.

In this episode, Nici Johnson and Macy Paradise decide it's time for a staycation at Batavia Downs.

Batavia's Best Businesses is a joint promotional production for Genesee County businesses by The Batavian and WBTA. To find out how to promote your business in this web video series, contact Lorne or Jim at WBTA.

