Batavia's big slugger of 2018 reassigned to the Muckdogs

Sean Reynolds, whom we profiled last year as one of the most intriguing players in the New York-Penn League, and whose photo graces the Muckdog's printed season schedule, and who became a fan favorite last season, is rejoining the Batavia.

The Marlin's organization decided today to swap first basemen between Batavia and the Clinton Lumberjacks, sending Evan Edwards to Clinton and returning Reynolds to the New York Penn-League, where he led the league last year in home runs, RBIs, runs scored, walks, and strikeouts. In fact, Reynolds set a new league record for strikeouts at 133. He hit 17 home runs and had 52 RBIs while walking 42 times.

In 68 games with Clinton, Reynolds was hitting.173 with nine home runs, 32 RBIs, 33 walks, and 145 strikeouts.

He rejoins Batavia just a week into the NYPL's short season.

Reynolds was a fourth-round pick for the Marlins in 2016 and Edwards was a fourth-round pick for the Marlins this year.