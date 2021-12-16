Local Matters

December 16, 2021 - 5:07pm

Batavia's comeback falls short in double OT loss to Athena

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, Batavia HS, batavia.
The Batavia Blue Devils overcame a first-half doldrums that left them trailing Greece Athena 34-21 to score 42 points in the second half, tying the score and sending the game into a double-overtime when Javin McFollins hit a three-pointer as the clock on regulation time expired.

McFollins finished the night with 18 points, hitting five three-pointers, including two in OT.

Carter McFollins also scored 18 points, Tanner Mountain scored 12, and Cam McClinic scored 10.

For Athena, Connor Osier scored 27 points. 

