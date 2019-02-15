Local Matters

February 15, 2019 - 1:30pm

Batavia's fourth quarter run came up short vs. Eastridge 49-55

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, Batavia HS, batavia.

a76y2999.jpg

With a 55-49 loss to Eastridge on Thursday night, the Batavia Blue Devils finished out their season with a 10-10 record and ranked #7 in Section V Class B1 basketball.

Mason McFollins scored 28 points, hitting five three-point jumpers. Camden White scored nine points and Andrew Francis scored six.

The Blue Devils jumped out to an early lead and edged Eastridge 12 to 9 at the end of the first quarter continued to lead at the half 21-18. 

Batavia's undoing, perhaps, was starting the second half without scoring for seven minutes. The team's only points came on a McFollins' three-pointer in the final minute of the third quarter.

Eastridge scored 22 points in the third. 

For Eastridge, Jahmel Demery scored 14 points, Jordan Capers, 12, and Jalen Rose Hannah scored 10.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

a76y2978.jpg

a76y2989.jpg

a76y2923.jpg

a76y2906.jpg

