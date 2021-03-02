Batavia's new K9 patrol apprehends fleeing suspect

Dejon Smith

After a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Batavia police officer bolted from the car at 6:01 p.m., Feb. 25, K9 Batu was pressed into service helping with his first apprehension of a fleeing subject.

Handler Stephen Quider and Batu started patrol duties together earlier this year.

Taken into custody was Dejon. J. Smith, 21, of Rochester. He was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. Batu reportedly located Smith behind a residence on Ellicott Street.

Crack cocaine and marijuana were recovered at the scene of the traffic stop and police report finding additional crack cocaine inside the storage shed.

Also taken into custody was Germayne D. Session, 27, of Rochester.

Smith is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, burglary 3rd, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration.

Session was charged with driving a vehicle with a revoked or suspended registration, unlicensed operation, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd.

Smith has turned over Irondequoit Police Department on an unrelated warrant and Session was released on an appearance ticket.