Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

November 16, 2020 - 5:29pm

Batavia's Original expected to reopen on Friday

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia's original, news, batavia.

Owner Kathy Ferrara now expects to keep Batavia's Original closed through Thursday, opening again on Friday.

Ferrara said closing the extra days -- she originally anticipated closing only for a weekend -- is a matter of extra precaution.

Five employees tested positive for coronavirus, with all the cases contracted away from the workplace, and multiple employees were placed on mandatory quarantine.  That created an immediate staffing problem for Ferrara. 

She said in an email today that all employees who tested positive are recovering nicely and that the Health Department is conducting contact tracing.

Batavia's Original will reopen on Friday, she said.

Calendar

November 2020

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button