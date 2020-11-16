Batavia's Original expected to reopen on Friday

Owner Kathy Ferrara now expects to keep Batavia's Original closed through Thursday, opening again on Friday.

Ferrara said closing the extra days -- she originally anticipated closing only for a weekend -- is a matter of extra precaution.

Five employees tested positive for coronavirus, with all the cases contracted away from the workplace, and multiple employees were placed on mandatory quarantine. That created an immediate staffing problem for Ferrara.

She said in an email today that all employees who tested positive are recovering nicely and that the Health Department is conducting contact tracing.

Batavia's Original will reopen on Friday, she said.