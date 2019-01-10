Local Matters

January 10, 2019 - 11:39am

Batavia's results from Giant Slalom Race at Swain Resort

posted by Howard B. Owens in Alpine Ski Team, sports, batavia, Batavia HS.

zachwagner2.jpg

Photos and article from Coach Matt Holeman:

It was a cold, blustery snow globe kind of night for a ski race at Swain Resort for a two-run Giant Slalom Race. 

The Batavia Girls Team took 4th place with the top finishers of Lily Whiting (18th), Aubrey Towner (20th) and Tessa Cerefin (23rd) overall.  Aubrey improved by almost 4 seconds on her second run that moved her up 3 places in the second run standings.

Zach Wagner took 19th place overall for the boys improving on his second run by a second moving him up 6 places in the second run standings.

The Modified Team took 5th place with Ethan Bradley, Lily Wagner, and Ben Stone as the top finishers.

The next race is a double race (both Slalom and Giant Slalom) on Saturday 1/12/19 also at Swain.

Top photo, Zach Wagner; bottom, Lily Whiting.

lilywhiting2.jpg

