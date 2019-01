A bedroom fire is reported at 402 Bloomingdale Road, Basom.

Pembroke Fire, Indian Falls Fire, and Alabama Fire dispatched.

The occupant was instructed to evacuate.

UPDATE 10:37 p.m.: A responding chief requests an engine from Akron.

UPDATE 10:46 p.m.: An Alabama chief reports the fire is out. Power is out to the house. Pembroke and Indian Falls can go back in service.