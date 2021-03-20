Bergen man killed in crash on Dublin Road

A Bergen resident was killed in an overnight accident on Dublin Road, Bergen.

Bryan S. Holland, no age provided, was reportedly driving eastbound on Dublin Road at 12:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway along the south shoulder, struck several mailboxes, a utility pole, and a tree.

The utility pole was sheared from its base, according to first responders, and the tree, with reportedly an 18-inch trunk and 30-feet tall, was knocked over.

Why Holland's vehicle left the road has not been determined.

The call came in at 12:32 a.m. When the first Bergen fire chief arrived on scene, he found Holland unresponsive. Coroner Tom Douglas was called to the scene and he pronounced Holland dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

The accident is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Management Team. Town of Bergen fire and Mercy EMS also responded.

