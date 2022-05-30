Local Matters

May 30, 2022 - 9:55pm

Bethany Fire holds Memorial Day ceremony in Genesee County Park

posted by Howard B. Owens in Memorial Day, Bethany Fire, news, Bethany.

dji_0536.jpg

Article and photos by Glenn Adams.

The Bethany Fire Department hosted a Memorial Day Celebration at the Genesee County Park this morning.

The service began at 7 a.m.

Veterans and their families gathered to reminisce and remember those who had fallen in the line of duty.

Coffee and doughnuts were provided by the fire department.

The featured speaker was Assemblyman Steve Hawley, who spoke about our country's stand against tyranny. He reminded us that freedom is not free: It is bought with a price.

A wreath was placed at the memorial, followed by the gun salute and the playing of taps.

_aaa5407.jpg

_aaa5409.jpg

_aaa5416.jpg

_aaa5426.jpg

dji_0534.jpg

