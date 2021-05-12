BHS finalizing plans for graduation ceremony at Van Detta

There will likely be a traditional graduation ceremony for the seniors of Batavia High School but it will comply with the state's COVID-19 guidelines, according to Superintendent Anibal Soler.

The plans for the ceremony are in development in cooperation with students and families, Soler said.

The June 26 ceremony will be held at Van Detta Stadium and each graduate will be allowed four guests. Because of state guidelines for events attended by more than 200 people, attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Students and families that opt out of the requirements will be able to participate in what Soler called a "micro-ceremony."

"Every student will get their moment of getting their diploma," Soler told the school board on Monday evening.

Plans are also being finalized for a senior prom with attendance limited to less than 200 people and held outdoors. Under state guidelines, that event won't require proof of vaccination or a negative test.