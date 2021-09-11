Local Matters

September 11, 2021 - 10:16am

BID announces annual scarecrow contest

posted by Howard B. Owens in BID, downtown, batavia, news.

halloweenscawcrowsdowntown2020-2.jpg

Businesses, agencies, organizations, and families are invited to participate in the Downtown Business Improvement District's annual Scarecrow Contest.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place.

All participants will be provided with straw, twine and an assigned pole in  Downtown Batavia where the entrants can mount their scarecrows.

The contest runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 31.

Register online at www.downttownbataviany.com or email [email protected].  There is a $20 entry fee.

Photo: File photo from 2020

