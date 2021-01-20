Bids coming in lower than expected on county's 2021 bridge and culverts projects

Genesee County is gearing up to undertake a host of bridge and culvert projects this spring and summer, including some projects that were put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, County Highway Superintendent Tim Hens told the Public Service Committee on Tuesday.

The better news might be that contractors are eager for work, meaning lower bids on projects.

The committee agreed to recommend to the full legislature a $1.8 million contract for three culvert projects to Union Concrete Construction Corp. of West Seneca.

That bid is about $400,000 less than the engineer estimated, Hens said.

"It's just that the contractors are starving right now," Hens said. "Thankfully, there's been no drawback on state and federal money so there's an empty slate of work and the contractors are all anxious to get back to work and get stuff moving."

The three projects were bundled together, which may have also helped the county save some money, Hens said.

The resolution for the bid also includes hiring CHA Consulting out of Buffalo to handle project inspections. The cost, under the terms of the contract, will not exceed $340,000.

The three projects being awarded to Union Concrete are Meadville Road ($458,527), Sharrick Road ($727,508), and Tower Hill Road ($581,349).

Other anticipated projects in 2021 include a bridge on Hundredmark Road in Elba, the bridge at South Lyons (currently in the design phase), and Darien Alexander Townline Road (also in design).

The projects are funded by BridgeNY, which covers 95 percent of the costs.

Also related to the Highway Department, recommended for approval: