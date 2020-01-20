Bills legend Jim Kelly endorses Beth Parlato

Press release:

Buffalo Bills Quarterback and Hall of Famer Jim Kelly endorsed conservative Beth Parlato as his choice in the NY-27 congressional race over the weekend, calling Parlato the “strong conservative” who is best positioned to win the special election.

“President [Trump], my wife, Jill and I are supporting [Beth Parlato] for our district #NY27. Our daughters grew up together; we know her and trust her to stand for what matters most. She’s a strong conservative/republican we believe can win special [election 4/28],” stated Jim Kelly.