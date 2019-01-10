Bitterly cold winds expected to sweep through the area tonight
Cold temperatures and cold winds will make for even colder feelings tonight and tomorrow morning, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
The wind chill is expected to drop below zero throughout most of Western New York, with values as low as 25 below zero east of Lake Ontario.
Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure to dress properly if spending time outdoors during the cold period.
Recent comments