Blue Devils drop home opener, 64-51

The Blue Devils, missing a couple of key players to start the season, dropped to 0-2 with a loss in their home opener to Athena, 64-51.

Andrew Francis scored 15 points for Batavia and Jake Humes added 11, with nine coming on three-pointers. Cam White scored six points. White also had three rebounds.

Joe Martinucci had seven rebounds and scored three points.

Ethan Biscaro, who suffered a knee injury in the state championship football game, Mason McFollins, and Caden White did not play.

For Greece Athena, Melvin Council Jr. scored 17 points and Kelvin Reaves Jr. scored 14 points.

The Blue Devils travel to Pittsford Sutherland for a game Tuesday.

In other boys basketball action Wednesday, Pavilion beat Letchworth 52-39.

In girls basketball: Attica beat Byron-Bergen 61-44; Oakfield beat Holley, 64-33; Alexander beat Pembroke, 43-36; Elba beat Wheatland, 65-45.

To purchase prints of photos click here.