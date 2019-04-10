Bonfires reported on Wood Street and Manhattan Avenue, Batavia
Bonfires are reported in the backyards of homes on Wood Street and Manhattan Avenue, City of Batavia.
City Fire and Batavia PD have been dispatched to both locations.
UPDATE 8:51 p.m.: At the Wood Street location, the occupants are smoking brisket. The City Fire assignment to that location is back in service.
UPDATE 8:54 p.m.: A scene commander tells dispatch there's no need for law enforcement at the Manhattan Avenue location.
If you want to sit around a camp fire go camping...get out of the city...nothing worse than having to close all your windows in the middle of summer because your neighbor is stinking up your whole house with their fire.
