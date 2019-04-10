Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 10, 2019 - 8:45pm

Bonfires reported on Wood Street and Manhattan Avenue, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, news, batavia.

Bonfires are reported in the backyards of homes on Wood Street and Manhattan Avenue, City of Batavia.

City Fire and Batavia PD have been dispatched to both locations.

UPDATE 8:51 p.m.: At the Wood Street location, the occupants are smoking brisket.  The City Fire assignment to that location is back in service.

UPDATE 8:54 p.m.: A scene commander tells dispatch there's no need for law enforcement at the Manhattan Avenue location.

April 10, 2019 - 11:45pm
jeff saquella
jeff saquella's picture
Offline
Last seen: 5 hours 11 min ago
Joined: Sep 30 2008 - 5:22pm

If you want to sit around a camp fire go camping...get out of the city...nothing worse than having to close all your windows in the middle of summer because your neighbor is stinking up your whole house with their fire.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button