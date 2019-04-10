Bonfires reported on Wood Street and Manhattan Avenue, Batavia

Bonfires are reported in the backyards of homes on Wood Street and Manhattan Avenue, City of Batavia.

City Fire and Batavia PD have been dispatched to both locations.

UPDATE 8:51 p.m.: At the Wood Street location, the occupants are smoking brisket. The City Fire assignment to that location is back in service.

UPDATE 8:54 p.m.: A scene commander tells dispatch there's no need for law enforcement at the Manhattan Avenue location.