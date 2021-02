At 7:34 a.m., Town of Batavia fire was dispatched to a report of a box truck that had overturned on the Thruway in the westbound lane near mile marker 390.7.

There were no injuries nor leaking fluids.

Rescue 20, 24, and Brush 23 all responded. All crews were back in service by 8:35 a.m.

Information and photo courtesy Town of Batavia Fire Department.