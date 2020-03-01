March 1, 2020 - 3:24pm
Boys and girls basketball roundup
posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports.
Oakfield-Alabama advanced to the semifinals of the Class C3 sectional tournament Friday night by beating South Seneca 84-58.
Kam Cusmano scored 23 points for the Hornets and Kaden Cusmano scored 19.
Boys results from Saturday:
- Le Roy lost to Wayland-Cohocton 81-78.
- Batavia lost to Newark 63-58 in OT (game story).
- Elba beat Destiny 83-62.
Boys semifinal playoff schedule:
- Class C1, Byron-Bergen vs. Red Jacket, 6:30 p.m., tomorrow, at Newark
- Class C2, Alexander vs. Perry, 7:45 p.m., tomorrow, at Bloomfield
- Class C3, Oakfield-Alabama vs. York, 8:15 p.m., at GCC
- Class D2, Elba vs. Bradford, 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Mount Morris
- Class D1, Notre Dame vs. Genesee Valley, 8:15 p.m., tomorrow at Mount Morris
Saturday's girls' results:
- Pavilion beat Prattsburg, 61-34
- Notre Dame beat Hammondsport 60-47
- Bergen beat East Rochester, 62-49
- Pembroke beat Warsaw 47-28 (video)
- Red Creek beat Oakfield-Alabama, 60-56
Girls' semifinal schedule:
- In Class C1, Pembroke vs. Red Jacket, 7:45 p.m., Wednesday, at HFL
- In Class C1, Byron-Bergen vs. Letchworth at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at HFL
- In Class D1, Notre Dame vs. Filmore at 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, at Dansville
- In Class D1, Pavilion vs. Arkport at 6 p.m., Tuesday, at Dansville
- In Class D2, Elba vs Hinsdale at 7:45 p.m., tomorrow, at Wayland-Cohocton
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos from the game, click here.
Photos of Le Roy game below by Tim McArdle.