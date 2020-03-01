Boys and girls basketball roundup

Oakfield-Alabama advanced to the semifinals of the Class C3 sectional tournament Friday night by beating South Seneca 84-58.

Kam Cusmano scored 23 points for the Hornets and Kaden Cusmano scored 19.

Boys results from Saturday:

Le Roy lost to Wayland-Cohocton 81-78.

Batavia lost to Newark 63-58 in OT (game story).

Elba beat Destiny 83-62.

Boys semifinal playoff schedule:

Class C1, Byron-Bergen vs. Red Jacket, 6:30 p.m., tomorrow, at Newark

Class C2, Alexander vs. Perry, 7:45 p.m., tomorrow, at Bloomfield

Class C3, Oakfield-Alabama vs. York, 8:15 p.m., at GCC

Class D2, Elba vs. Bradford, 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Mount Morris

Class D1, Notre Dame vs. Genesee Valley, 8:15 p.m., tomorrow at Mount Morris

Saturday's girls' results:

Pavilion beat Prattsburg, 61-34

Notre Dame beat Hammondsport 60-47

Bergen beat East Rochester, 62-49

Pembroke beat Warsaw 47-28 (video)

Red Creek beat Oakfield-Alabama, 60-56

Girls' semifinal schedule:

In Class C1, Pembroke vs. Red Jacket, 7:45 p.m., Wednesday, at HFL

In Class C1, Byron-Bergen vs. Letchworth at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at HFL

In Class D1, Notre Dame vs. Filmore at 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, at Dansville

In Class D1, Pavilion vs. Arkport at 6 p.m., Tuesday, at Dansville

In Class D2, Elba vs Hinsdale at 7:45 p.m., tomorrow, at Wayland-Cohocton

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos from the game, click here.

Photos of Le Roy game below by Tim McArdle.