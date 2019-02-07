Local Matters

February 7, 2019 - 10:48am

Boys Basketball: HFL holds on for win against divisional rivals Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, honeoye-falls lima, Batavia HS, basketball, news.

 

There were times Wednesday night when it seemed like Honeoye Falls-Lima just couldn't miss three-point shots but even with that hot streak, the Batavia Blue Devils kept the game close.

Batavia pulled to within three points in the closing seconds but the home team still came up short, losing 62-56.

HF-L's shooters hit nine three-pointers, with Patrick Lustik hitting four (22 points) and Hayden Smith hitting three (11 points).

Batavia's Mason McFollins answered with four three-pointers of his own and a total of 24 points and Andrew Francis scored 17 points. 

Photos by Steve Ognibene.

