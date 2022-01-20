BPD offering $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Devon Wright

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department has partnered with Crime Stoppers Buffalo which is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Devon Wright. Wright is wanted for violating his release terms on a recent plea pertaining to the charges of PL 110.00 & 265.03-3 - Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, PL 120.00-1 - Assault 3rd, PL 110.00 & 120.10-1 - Attempted Assault 1st, and PL 130.50-4 - Criminal Sexual Act 4th. Wright is also wanted for PL 145.14 - Criminal Tampering 3rd, and PL 240.26 - Harassment 2nd (2 counts) stemming from an incident that occurred on 11/27/2021 at a residence on Central Avenue.

Citizens are urged to come forward with information on where to locate Wright. If you have information leading to the arrest or indictment of Wright please contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App "Buffalo Tips" from the apple or android store.